Want to groove to some great tunes- but don’t know how? Or maybe you wanna spice up the moves you already know…

Well at Mango’s Tropical Cafe on South Beach they’ll teach you to dance, And get you ready to hit the dance floor!

Get ready to boogie at Mango’s Tropical Cafe on South Beach!

David Wallack: “Mango’s is all about Salsa, Mango’s is all about dancing, Mango’s is all about live entertainment and people coming to dance and what more perfect class to have here but salsa and bachata.”

You heard that right, mango’s has dance classes!

Alex Ruiz: “The classes are an introduction to South Beach, to Miami Culture and we’re also getting them ready for whenever they’re done here with us they can go downstairs and enjoy the magic of Mango’s.”

Kicking things off is a little Mango’s mojito-Ya know just to help you shake off the nerves!

Alex Ruiz: “They come in, the first thing they do is they have a drink, they have dinner, right after that they’re going to do a lot of dancing with us.”

Then it’s time to learn the basics of bachata and salsa, so when you hit the dance floor- you’ll be turning like Patrick Swayze.

Alex Ruiz: “They’re going to learn to turn just a simple friend, they’re going to learn a few moves they can actually do with their partner that tend to be a little bit sexier than the others.”

Not to mention, learning the rythms of the music, so you can dominate the dance floor.

Alex Ruiz: “A party with an empty dance floor is not a party, here at Mango’s Tropical Cafe we have a party seven days a week.”

Rodrigo Naav: “I loved learning how to dance salsa and bachata, I loved the drinks, the beautiful shows they have up on the stage, and the amazing food. If you come to South Beach this is something you don’t want to miss.”

Salsa lessons at Mango’s start at $79.

For More Info:

Mango’s Tropical Cafe South Beach

900 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 673-4422

mangos.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.