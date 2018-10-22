Get your glow on with disco frisbee on Miami Beach

Playing frisbee on the beach is a great way to have fun and get a little exercise. Deco found a group that’s taking frisbee to the next level. Get your dancing feet ready for … disco frisbee!

Ultimate frisbee combines the fun of frisbee with football. Now the sport is lighting up the beach with a bright idea. It’s called disco frisbee.

Harly Zelfon, disco frisbee player: “Disco frisbee is a version of ultimate frisbee. We play on the beach with very, very loose rules.”

Disco divas and dudes hit the sand on South Beach and light up the night.

Harly Zelfon: “This is our disco frisbee. This is what makes the whole thing go. This is what makes disco frisbee possible. You’re seeing kind of an outline, and we got a glow on our neck and a glow on our wrist.”

The sport might remind you of the movie “Tron,” where players battled each other with glowing discs.

Of course, on the beach there’s no danger of being annihilated for all eternity.

Harly Zelfon: “For me, it reminds me of that old movie they redid more recently. It’s like ‘Tron.'”

For the players, it’s all about getting a workout and having fun.

Disco Frisbee player: “I think it’s amazing, with this sense of community, that everybody can come out to. [It’s] my first time so I’m excited to meet new people.”

Disco Frisbee player #2: “It’s a good experience for me, who came up from a history of not playing sports. to come out here with like-minded people. Everyone is just trying to have fun.”

After a few games, the players hit the Freehand Hotel for disco drinks.

Harly Zelfon: “We go over to the Freehand. They have 27 Bar and Restaurant, a place where we can feel welcome after running around on the beach for a while.”

Now you can get your glow on, and your groove on, with disco frisbee.

Harly Zelfon: “It’s something really unique. It’s something people can come together on, and it’s been a great community builder.”

You can get your game on this Wednesday night.

FOR MORE INFO:

Disco Frisbee & Late Happy Hour at Freehand Hotel

2727 Indian Creek Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33140

(305) 531-2727

https://freehandhotels.com/miami/event/disco-frisbee-late-happy-hour/2018-09-26/

