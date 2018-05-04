Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, a new Mexican restaurant has opened in the 305 — and the food isn’t the only highlight on the menu. Because here you can have your snack and drink it, too.

Margaritas, beer and … whoa, hello! What are these?

Alberto Santini, Frida Luna: “In Mexico, a lot of people drink micheladas. When we started with Frida Luna, we started to be creative, and we started our own brand, which are Fridachelas.”

And Frida Luna, located in a new shopping center near Miami Shores, has four different Fridachelas. They look more intense than they actually taste.

Alberto Santini: “It’s just beer, but we mix it with different spices and fruits and flowers, and of course, a lot of love.”

The classic Fridachela is lime juice, salt, steak sauce, a Mexican sauce and Corona, topped with watermelon and mango slices. It’s a cocktail and a snacky-poo all in one!

Alberto Santini: “It’s just an explosion of flavors, so everybody that starts to drink a Fridachela, it’s just a surprise.”

Marcos Diaz, patron: “It’s very refreshing, surprisingly, especially with the fruits on top. If you’re looking to get drunk on Cinco de Mayo, this is your beverage.”

The Clamato Fridachela includes lemon juice, steak sauce, two Victoria beers and Clamato — kind of like tomato juice — with pieces of a sweet Mexican potato and cucumbers to top it off.

Sabrina Crews, patron: “I was a little intimated, but honestly, it tastes like Saturday morning — Bloody Mary with a little bit of beer. It’s really good! It’s refreshing.”

But don’t sleep on the rest of the menu, which was designed with one thing in mind.

Alberto Santini: “Bringing to different countries a piece of Mexico — a real piece of Mexico — through Mexico’s food.”

Serving enchiladas, fajitas and more, this spot is fast-casual during the day — and made to order at night.

Tiffany O’Neill: “I ordered the chicken bowl. I like that it’s made to order, there’s plenty of options, and I’ll definitely be back.”

You can get your “Cinco de Drinko” on, at Frida Luna Saturday night. They’ll have singers and mariachis there starting at 7 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Frida Luna Mexican Grill

10990 Biscayne Blvd., Unit 12

Miami, FL 33161

(786) 409-4645

