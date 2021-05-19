Get the same custom golf carts as your favorite celebrities at CCC Miami

Miami is known for flashy cars, but flashy golf carts? Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and when DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber and 21 Savage needed the most exotic custom golf carts in the country for their new music video, they turned to a dude down the street.

I bet you’ve never seen a golf cart like this.

DJ Khaled: “Look at this. Incredible.”

Well, maybe once in the new DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber and 21 Savage music video for “Let It Go.”

No surprise here! These little Lambos came from the mean streets of Miami!

Ari Rivera, CCC Miami: “Any kind of supercar that you’d like, we’ll build it for you.”

CCC Miami will make you the golf cart of your power wheel dreams.

Ari Rivera: “Believe it or not, you’ll get more compliments in one of the CCC Miami custom carts than you would in a real Lambo.”

Like they did for DJ Khaled!

DJ Khaled: “Let’s go golfing! It’s also about taking in the weather and catching the vibe, but why not do it in a Lamborghini?”

Ari Rivera: “We actually FaceTimed my son. My son went ballistic. ‘Oh, my God, dad, that’s Justin Bieber sitting next to you!'”

Just pick your model…

Ari Rivera: “Then, you can pick out the upholstery that you want, the color that you want, the stitching that you want.”

And these whips are street legal, so…

Alex Miranda: “Use my turn signal. I’ve got one. I’ve got a horn, too.”

Ari Rivera: “Go to the golf course or you’re in a gated community or you’re in your neighborhood, go to the grocery store in it!”

Or traffic!

Alex Miranda: “Oye, brother!”

But really, I’m on more of that music video tip.

OK, back to the story. Prices start at $11,000 and go all the way up to six figures, but there is one question left.

Alex Miranda: “Are you going to let Ari take the slogan ‘We Da Best Golf Carts?'”

DJ Khaled: “I mean, listen, he definitely representing We Da Best. It’s all love. CCC, baby.”

FOR MORE INFO:

CCC Miami

101 NE 79th St.

Miami, FL 33138

305-456-2336

www.classiccarclubofmiami.com

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.