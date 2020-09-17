Get the latest in fashion thanks to Miami Design District stylist, personal shopper Dani de Cespedes

You don’t have to be a celebrity or socialite to have a personal shopper. All you have to do is shop in the Miami Design District. Actually, these days, thanks to COVID, you can just pick out what you want from the comfort of home!

You talk, she shops.

Miami Design District’s resident stylist Dani de Cespedes makes it as simple as that.

Dani de Cespedes, stylist: “I shop and curate people’s closets based on their style and help them look their best all the time.”

Dani’s styling suite is where she meets with clients. These days it’s via Zoom.

You tell her what you want, and Dani gets it done.

Laura Miller, client: “I love a good heel. You told me those heels are comfortable, right?”

Dani de Cespedes: “They are. They actually have cashmere inside.”

The service is free as long as you’re shopping in the design district.

Dani de Cespedes: “My whole thing is to just make shopping fun and convenient for people. There’s no better satisfaction than knowing my that client’s happy at the end of the day with whatever they purchased.”

Laura Miller: “Dani has found a way to always get me the hardest-to-get things that I really love. It’s really made shopping convenient because I don’t want to go into stores right now, so it’s a great service for me.”

And being a resident stylist means Dani knows the latest trends, like one right now that’s truly “cap-tivating.”

Dani de Cespedes: “Straw hats, I think, is a wardrobe staple, especially living in the climate and the place that we do. This is a perfect item to have in your closet. It is trending way more now this current season.”

That’s thanks to stars like Reese Witherspoon, Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba and Miranda Kerr.

Vanessa Hudgens especially loves herself some straw hats.

Dani de Cespedes: “She wore a boulder style and also a wide-brim straw hat, which looked incredible with her bathing suit.”

And because these are staples instead of statement pieces, they’re so simple to utilize.

Dani de Cespedes: “It’s just a great accessory to finish off any outfit, and it looks good, even when you’re having a bad hair day.”

Not that either of these ladies are!

And hey, this design district sculpture is lookin’ sharp, but he’s missing something.

There ya go! A little pop of color never hurt anyone.

Miami Design District also provides contactless delivery.

