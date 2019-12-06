Get slimed at Nickelodeon’s pop-up experience at Aventura Mall

Nickelodeon has turned getting slimed into an art form. Now you can join in the fun. Deco’s Alex Miranda found one of the ooiest, gooiest ways to have a good time in South Florida — legally, of course.

Nickelodeon has opened a pop-up experience at Aventura Mall that celebrates slime in a big way! I’m not kidding. It’s 20,000 square feet of green everywhere. It’s called Slime City Miami,” and if you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be doused in Nick’s signature, slime-ilicious recipe of goo, this is your chance.

Alex Miranda: “This is the start of this totally crazy experience. it’s called Slime HQ, Slime Headquarters, and you’ll see that there are gallons and gallons of all that green goodness just pumping through all the pipes here — and it’s also the first time that you can touch the slime, so why don’t you come over here and we’ll give it a shot?”

Alex Miranda: “Oooohhh! That feels so weird! Oh, I don’t even know how to describe it. I mean, It’s gooey, it’s soft. I just hope they have paper towels here.”

Alex Miranda: “Now we’re in the Slime Down Lounge. Green vibes only here — and, of course, it’s your one shot to sink into the slime.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s all about the grooves, but it’s also about the doodles at the Slime Light Lounge, and, um, I have a little message for you guys.”

(Alex scribbles “<3 Lynn & Shireen.)

Alex Miranda: “Nickelodeon Slime City is one gigantic Instagram hub, but the Slime Bubble-torium is the place to get your shot.”

Alex Miranda: “Kids are going to love this, but it’s going to be fun for the whole family.”

Sharon Cohen, Nickelodeon Slime City Miami: “It’s super fun for the whole family. We know that kids and parents want to spend a lot time together, and Nickelodeon is always trying to be that platform for them to do it. Slime City is the perfect place to do that. We also know we’re going to have some millennials coming on their own because they grew up with…”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah, because this a selfie spot!”

Sharon Cohen: “It’s a selfie spot. They love ‘You Can’t Do That on Television,’ ‘Double Dare,’ and they’re going to come in and get slimed, too.”

Alex Miranda: “All right, everybody. This is it. We’re in slime central. I hear that I’m about to get the slime of my life, whatever that means. Wish me luck.”

Countdown on speakers: “5, 4, 3, 2, 1…”

(Alex and two other people get slimed.)

Alex Miranda: “I can’t describe how weird that felt, but it was so much fun!”

Slime City Miami will be open at Aventura Mall, right across from Zara, until Jan. 20. You don’t need to bring a change of clothes. They have ponchos and towels.

FOR MORE INFO:

Nickelodeon Slime City Miami

Aventura Mall (Upper Level near Zara)

19501 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33180

www.nickslimecity.com

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.