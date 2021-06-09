Neon fashion is like a cicada. It just keeps coming back.

This time around, it’s neon green’s time in the sun.

That’s because celebrities are really digging the color this season. And you can too!

Don’t be green with envy this summer. Get in on the neon green fashion trend!

Karelle Levy: “With everything that’s been going on, we need happy colors. Neon green is one of those colors. It’s just such a fresh color and it’s a perfect thing for the summer.”

Karelle Levy gave Deco the deets on the trend. She’s the designer behind KREL Tropical Knitwear.

Karelle Levy: “It’s knits made for Miami weather, so most things are made out of plant-based fiber so they breathe really easily.”

Karelle has a boutique in Miami, where she makes every piece.

Karelle Levy: “It’s like a 3D-printed fabric, in a way.”

But we met up at the newly renovated W South Beach to check out some of her looks.

Celebrities like Beyonce, Drew Barrymore, Kate Beckinsale and Madonna are all seeing green. Britney Spears, too.

And Billie Eilish has always been the queen of green!

Karelle Levy: “Once you get the celebrities in those colors, then it trickles down to all of us normal people.”

Neon green can take many forms…

Karelle Levy: “It really varies. some of them are a little bit more on the yellow tone, and some of them are a little bit more on the green tone.”

These pieces definitely make a statement, which makes this trend very on-brand for SoFlo.

Karelle Levy: “People are very flashy here. I think this is one of those cities where women can be extra sexy, extra showy.”

Speaking of showy, how about a light show?! Karelle’s designs are perfect for the club.

Karelle Levy: “Some of my materials glow in the dark and glow in blacklight, so it adds this extra oomph and little fun twist to it.”

This screams “Summer on South Beach!” But the trend can last down here, because as we know…

Karelle Levy: “Miami’s pretty much summer all year round.”

FOR MORE INFO:

KREL Tropical Knitwear

7580 NE 4th Ct. #111

Miami, FL 33138

305-528-2755

https://krelwear.com/

