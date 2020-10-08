Get scared in 2 drive-thru haunted houses in Broward County

Halloween is not, I repeat, not cancelled this year — at least as of right now. If nothing else, we finally have an excuse to throw candy at trick-or-treaters, and we can still get the thrills and chills of haunted houses. Deco’s friendly ghost, Alex Miranda, is live at Haunt Drive in Davie.

This is my first drive-thru haunted house, but I mean, come on, how scary can it possibly be?

Oh, no! I guess they were serious about the killer witch. They said if she caught me, I would be one of her minions!

This isn’t your average drive-thru!

Because at Haunt Drive in Davie’s Tree Tops Park, there are multiple ways for these crazy people to scare the living bejesus out of you. First, the Haunt Drive, where you meet quite the cast of characters.

Jaime Steadman, Haunt Drive: “They come in all forms, but they’re definitely forest-based demon creatures.”

Lovely, the drive is family-friendly, but the rest is for grownups.

Jaime Steadman: “For anyone who’s more of a thrill-seeker, we’ve included a haunted trail.”

Home to La Bruja!

Jaime Steadman: “They are looking to eat you.”

But if you’re totally nuts, you can sign up for their interactive, but socially distant, game experience.

Jaime Steadman: “You and the witch hunter are going to duke it out with the witch, and nobody knows who’s going to win.”

Over at Miramar Regional Park, you’ll wish your only problem was rush hour traffic on I-75.

Because at Horrorland Horror House, you’ll be the star of your own movie, and it’s the gory kind!

Francisco Santos, Horrorland Horror House: “Because we need to get out of the houses, people need to have fun, and people need to come and feel this curse. We waited an entire year our Halloween back again.”

In the 25-minute, contactless drive-thru, zombies, monsters, and ghosts, plus this dude, will cut you offin a different kind of way.

Francisco Santos: “I mean, it is family-friendly, but you’re going to be jumping off your car, so if you want to be scared, this is the place to be.”

Make stops at the carnival, or how about the dark barn?

Francisco Santos: “We have also a zombie apocalypse, where you have a lot walking around. We have Alice in Nightmare and we have Christmas nightmare and a crazy graveyard that’s going to make you jump off your seat.”

Keep your doors closed at all times.

Tickets at Horrorland Horror House start at $48, and they start at $25 at Haunt Drive, but the prices will go up soon, so you want to take advantage.

FOR MORE INFO:

Haunt Drive

3900 SW 100th Ave.

Davie, FL 33328

954-861-0741

www.hauntdrive.com

Horrorland Horror House

Miramar Regional Park

16801 Miramar Parkway

Miramar, FL 33027

www.thehorrorland.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.