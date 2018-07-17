Get rubbed the right way during Miami Spa Month at Aquanox Spa

During Miami Spa Month, you can get pampered and preened … without killing your pocket book. Tonight, we’re checking out the Aquanox Spa. It’s the perfect place to relax, get rubbed and realize what’s really important in life.

The Aquanox Spa at the Trump International in Sunny Isles is an oasis to locals and tourists alike.

But this month, Florida residents are getting pampered.

Miami Spa Month promises to rub you the right way.

Janel Sierra, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau: “Miami Spa Month is a great time for males and females to take advantage and spoil themselves.”

Spa Month means big, soothing discounts.

Janel Sierra: “So it’s a 30 to 40 percent savings, sometimes even more during the months of July and August.”

Aquanox offers a menu of treatments to keep you radiant and refreshed.

Scott Rosen, spa director: “This year were offering five services. We have a relaxation massage, a deep tissue massage.”

The rose petal facial uses real roses for a truly decadent experience.

Scott Rosen: “Roses are not only super soothing and nourishing, they’ve got built-in toners that leave your skin glowing.”

Client: “My face feels refreshed and soft and new. The experience has been lovely.”

At $109, the milk and honey body polish is a pretty sweet deal.

Scott Rosen: “Our honey is all natural and organic. It’s great for the skin and rich in antioxidants and vitamins.”

After your treatment, head outside and show off your glowing skin.

Scott Rosen: “When you come here, you can spend the whole day at the Trump International Beach Resort, and then before or after your service, you enjoy our beach club, our pool.”

So if you need a little “me” time — Miami Spa Month could be the perfect time to indulge yourself without breaking the bank.

FOR MORE INFO:

Aquanox Spa at the Trump International Beach Resort

18001 Collins Ave.

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

(305) 692-5730

https://www.trumpmiami.com/experience/spa-and-fitness

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.