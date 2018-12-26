Get rid of your 2018 troubles at The Deck’s burn bowl party

In just a few days, we’ll celebrate the arrival of 2019. But you don’t have to wait ’til New Year’s to get your party started. A Wynwood hotspot wants you to heat things up in 2018 and kick off the new year in style.

New Year’s Eve is a great time to clear bad energy out of your life and start fresh.

The Deck in Wynwood wants to help burn away those bad vibes … literally.

Sarah Caceres, The Deck: “We’re doing a burn bowl party. It’s pretty awesome.”

What’s a burn bowl party, you ask?

Sarah Caceres: “So you’re gonna come in and write down anything negative that happened in 2018, and you’re gonna burn it and actually light it on fire. Some negative things that may have happened in 2018, maybe a bad relationship, maybe some bad energy at work, you can literally come to The Deck in Wynwood, light those things on fire and ignite your 2019.”

So, if you had a run in with the law, or you’re just trying to be a better you, the burn bowl is the place to leave it all behind.

Guest 1: “My three-year relationship.”

Guest 2: “Going into 2019, let’s hope love is in store for me.”

Guest 3: “Not helping others enough.”

Guest 3: “I feel like I had a good year. I’m super blessed. I feel like I did not spread that enough, so that’s something I would like to do.”

After turning all that negative energy to ash, it’s time to celebrate.

Sarah Caceres: “You’re gonna go up to the bar and the first thing you’re gonna do is you’re gonna take a Burn Baby Burn shot, and then the bartender is gonna help you select a positive affirmation shot to get you off on the right foot for 2019.”

Bartender: “Love, success, travel, fame, or happiness.”

So if 2018 had a few things you’d like to forget, this might be the perfect way to light up the new year.

The burn bowl party takes place Thursday night at The Deck in Wynwood.

