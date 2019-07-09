Get ready to cry over the ‘Queer Eye’ trailer for Season 4

(CNN) — The Fab Five are back with a trailer that will make you cry your eyes out.

In the upcoming season, set to debut July 19 on Netflix, the boys take on some new major makeovers — and it looks amazing.

The fourth season brings the team back to Kansas City, Missouri to find subjects deserving of their attention.

Jonathan Van Ness even returns to his old high school to give his former orchestra teacher a life-changing makeover.

“You’ve literally saved people’s lives,” Van Ness tells her, crying. “Mine included.”

The guys also makeover a man who admits he’s “never had a conversation with a gay person before,” and they help a woman who’s had the same unfortunate hairstyle since the 1990s.

Van Ness sums up the season perfectly.

“Try not to cry. Try not to lose it,” he says.

