Get pampered without the stressful drive thanks to Skin & Body by Beauty of Wax

Every once in a while, we could all use a little TLC, but having to drag yourself somewhere to get a facial or a massage can be the opposite of relaxing. That’s why Deco’s checking out a spa that comes to you.

The wheels on the beauty bus go round and round.

Maribel Ruiz, Skin & Body by Beauty of Wax: “We specialize in beauty, and our slogan is ‘Where South Florida comes to get sexy.’ That means we are always trying to get everybody looking their best.”

Skin & Body by Beauty of Wax wants you to look and feel good anywhere you are, and it’s never been easier since the spa services come right to you in a party-sized bus.

Maribel Ruiz: “In the mobile bus, we offer facials, massages, waxing for men and women.”

Check this out!

It actually looks like a real spa in here!

And the best part is everything is catered to you.

Maribel Ruiz: “Every facial is customized. Every treatment is customized, so we try to do everything just for that person that we’re gonna be seeing.”

Before the pampering comes safety. Everyone has to wear a mask unless they’re getting a facial treatment.

Maribel Ruiz: “After every client, we sanitize the bus.”

And communication is key.

Maribel Ruiz: “I want them to feel comfortable by telling them, ‘OK, this is what I’m gonna do.’ I guide them through every step.”

Now it’s time to treat ya-self, and it’s not just for the ladies.

Guys can totally get a glow-up too.

Clive Taylor, customer: “Today, I had a facial and a waxing. They’re very relaxing treatments that you can have from the privacy of your own driveway. You don’t have to drive anywhere. You’re relaxed, and then, you just go into your home.”

And speaking of relaxing, it doesn’t get better than a good foot and neck massage to help you unwind.

Debbie Stevens, customer: “The neck massage was amazing because I carry a lot of stress in the top part of my back and my shoulders, and it was completely relaxing and very relieving.”

