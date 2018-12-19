Get Nailed Bar provides holiday-inspired manicures

For Christmas, getting that perfect present wrapped nice and fancy is a must. But it’s not just your gifts that should look great — you should, too. While some people like to wear ugly sweaters for Christmas, we here at Deco are more about prettying things up.

When it comes to pampering in South Florida, Get Nailed Bar in Miami has nailed it!

Michelle Jenco, Get Nailed Bar: “Get Nailed Bar is where music meets manicures, where we specialize in hands and feet and nail art.”

Forget decking the halls. Deck out your nails this season.

From a snowman to snowflakes, they can do it all.

Michell Jenco: “Our nail techs are super detailed. If you come in with a picture of a Christmas tree, they are able to put that exact Christmas tree on your nails.”

And check out this sweet design.

Michelle Jenco: “You can get candy canes done on your nails by using a white polish and a red polish, and having the nail artist create that look on your hands.”

There is also ice, ice baby…

You can get icicles painted or sparkle plenty.

Michelle Jenco: “The bling aspect that has been very popular is the glitter or the Swarovski crystals.”

It’s not really sweater weather here, but…

Michelle Jenco: “We can match your favorite Christmas sweater and have it detailed on your nails. Like this Mickey Mouse look.”

They can put anything on your nails. The only thing they recommend is picking a theme or color scheme.

Veronica Hunt, customer: “The nails are one of the first things people notice about you, so coming here and getting a nice design, it’s a festive way for the holidays.”

Manicures at Get Nailed Bar start at $25, and the cost goes up depending on the designs and details.

FOR MORE INFO:

Get Nailed Bar

2328 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL

(786) 431-5924

https://getnailedbar.com/

