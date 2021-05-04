Get mom the best Mother’s Day gift thanks to 2 Miami businesses

Moms are amazing! They wipe your nose, kiss your boo boos. Now, it’s your turn to show mom you care. This Sunday is Mother’s Day, and if you’re too old to give mom a finger painted card, we’ve got some great gift ideas!

Mom deserves the “beary” best for Mother’s Day!

Lovely Roses in Miami has gifts as amazing as your mom!

Laura Velarde, Lovely Roses: “We specialize on creating the perfect gift with preserved roses.”

They’ve got flower power!

Laura Velarde: “We get the rose. We do a treatment. This will last for two to three years sometime up to eight years.”

The long-lasting blooms become custom bouquet boxes and even bears!

Laura Velarde: “Our preserved rose bear, we make it out of spray roses. Over 320 roses go into that bear, so we really take our time to create this beautiful thing.”

If you want your mom to have a forever friend, the foam rose bears look like the preserved flowers, but….

Laura Velarde: “It lasts way longer just because it’s made out of foam.”

And this cutie is a gem!

Laura Velarde: “Our pearl bear has pearls all over.”

Lovely Roses’ bears come in four different sizes and a rainbow of colors. Prices start at about $100.

Laura Velarde: “I think this is a great gift for mom for Mother’s Day because it’s something that will last for a long time.”

Treat mom to a sweet surprise on Mother’s Day.

Good Vibe Crafts in Miami wants to help you shower mom with flowers and goodies.

Vianca Sanchez, Good Vibe Crafts: “I do balloon and floral arrangements, strawberry arrangements and party decor.”

No basic bouquets here.

Vianca specializes in unique gifts, like this customizable letter box filled with chocolate covered strawberries!

Vianca Sanchez: “The letter arrangements include strawberries. They come with shredded paper, and I do paper butterflies. They can be the ‘M’ for ‘Mom’ or the initial of the parent.”

The strawberries are dipped into and decorated with white chocolate, and for an extra sweet touch, topped with edible glitter and pearls.

Want the best of both worlds?

Check out the heart-shaped box that comes with flowers and strawberries, and for an extra pop, get mom a light up balloon with a special message.

Vianca Sanchez: “It’s something new and different.”

