It’s scarier than Freddie Kruger lurking in your nightmares: Chipped or boring nails during the spooky season! Thankfully we know just the places that can whip up some boo-tiful nails, faster than you can say “Hocus Pocus.”

So you’ll be in theme all month long, and have everyone be-witched by your spook-tacular nails.

“Ghost face” has nothing on these killer nails from Nail Art Department in Hallandale Beach.

Siri Iris: “Halloween is our favorite part of the year because we can go hard with the nail art. It allows us to be very creative and have a lot of fun with the nail art.”

Get something inspired by your favorite scary movie or go for a less gory design that still gets you in the Halloween spirit.

Siri Iris: “We can always do something more girly. Something pink with powder that looks. Classic, like pumpkins, halloween ghosts, or stars, moon, and cats.”

Jessica Montes: “I just wanted to have something cute but at the same time seasonal, and I just let her pick whatever design she wanted.”

It doesn’t stop with nails either. The place likes to get everyone in a fang-tastic mood with the decor too.

“We love to decorate here for Halloween, we love to find some new things, scary things, or cute things. It just helps get everyone in the Halloween spirit and have a lot of fun.”

At Nail Lounge in Wynwood, they’ll put a spell on you with these nails.

Mercedes Roth:”The inspiration behind these nails is because the new ‘Hocus Pocus’ is coming out.”

’cause you know…

“the witch, the witch, the witches are back! Stone cold meanies!

The nail artist, Realie McGrier even recreated elements from the movie.

Realie McGrier: “We’re going to be seeing a little bit of the book, the famous ‘Hocus Pocus’ book,

Not to mention the black flame candle and cob webs.

But the real magic, is all in the way the nails are created.

Realie McGrier: “They’re being done with apres nails, which is a little more convenient for our clients because you’re not sitting long to get the nail service done. The polish we are using is gel polish, which is going to give you a finish gloss and not an opaque finish.”

Poof! Your nails will last all spooky season long!

Ola adegbesan: “‘Hocus Pocus’ was one of my favorite movies growing up, so I was like ‘lets go ahead and lets do it!” and this is what we came up with! I feel like this really set the tone for me so I’m pretty happy with my nails!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Nail Art Department

411 N Federal Hwy #113, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

(305) 922-3180

