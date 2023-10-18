If you can’t make it to the festival or if you like everything done for you like I do, you don’t even have to leave your home to get some stone crabs.

One Miami delivery service is serving up some fresh stone crabs right to your door step.

Seafood lovers listen up, because we’ve got something you want.

No it’s not shrimp. It’s Holy Crab, a quick and fast delivery service that brings fresh stone crabs right to your door.

Lucas Calderon: “When we first started Holy Crab, this will be our fourth stone crab season. We set out a mission to be able to bring friends and family the opportunity to dine with incredible fresh stone crabs sourced from the Keys.”

That’s exactly what they are doing. Now I know what you are thinking. How does a stone crab delivery service work?

Lucas Calderon: “You have the opportunity to place your order online or you can give us a call and it’s a very seamless check out process. You decide what claw size you are looking for, and how many guest. We typically recommend a pound and a half per person.”

After you make the hard decision of how much you want to indulge, your fresh stone crabs will be nicely packed and on their way in a jiffy..

Lucas Calderon: “We are going to get it to you here in Miami relatively quickly, usually within the hour. We will handle all the cracking, so we’ll do all the dirty work for you, that way you can just enjoy and go ahead and have those experiences”.

But, if you’re in the area and want to dine in, you can do that too.

Lucas Calderon: “Delivery is in our name, Holy Crab Delivery, but we have been very fortunate to partner up with MKT Kitchen where we are actually located. Throughout the stone crab season, we operate out of here every single day and guests have the ability to come here for lunches or weekend brunches to be able to dine in.”

And with stone crabs as good as these, it would be just crabby to only provide service to the Miami area.

Orders can now be picked up if you live outside of the delivery area, as well as shipped if you live outside of Florida.

Lucas Calderon: “If you are out nation wide, just put in your zip-code and will get it from shore to your home within 24 hours.”

And fret not, because your stone crabs will always be fresh, just as Holy Crab intended.

Lucas Calderon: “We don’t freeze our products. You definitely won’t find us selling in the off season. We are fresh, never frozen and we are very very true to that mantra.”

Nicole Lopez-Alvar: “I always have to come to Holy Crab the first week of the season. It is seriously the most fresh stone crab you will have in Miami. I am so obsessed.”

And Deco viewers you are in for a treat. From now until the end of the week, you will get 10% off when you place an order.

All you have to do is use code “Deco Drive” at check-out and the deal is all yours.

MORE INFO:

holycrabdelivery



