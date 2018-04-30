Get down with your pooch at Downward with your Dog

Doing yoga can be relaxing and rewarding. It can also be pretty “ruff!” Especially at this yoga studio where man’s best friend is tagging along.

Forget everything you know about downward-facing dog. This is Downward with your Dog!

Brian Cohen, instructor: “It’s yoga with your dog. It’s exactly what it sounds like. It’s very therapeutic having your dog here. Just like at home, you’d want to have your dog near you, it’s the same thing here.”

We checked out a Downward with your Dog class at the Vanilla Sky Yoga Studio in Brickell.

Sure, they’re man’s best friend — but how does taking them to a yoga session really work?

Brian Cohen: “We have classes where the dogs are running around, having a good time, and the students’ just doing yoga. Other times they’re incorporating them into poses.”

Those range from basics, like seated meditation, to ones that can be trickier to pull off when you’re dealing with a ball of fluff.

Brian Cohen: “Every dog’s different sizes, different weights, so everybody’s gonna be different. Some people have teacup dogs, so they can get really into the poses with the dogs.”

Then you wind down at the end of class with the soothing corpse pose.

Brian Cohen: “It’s very different. It keeps you present and keeps you connected with your dog.”

Of course, some pups may not want to participate, which is totally fine.

Vito’s cool doing his own thing.

*crickets*

Good boy.

Either way, though, class members are digging Downward with your Dog.

Alex, class member: “I work a lot, so I really get the opportunity to come out, get my dog to socialize with other dogs and allow myself to kind of have that inner peace that I’m trying to get.”

Maritza, class member: “It’s like a connection thing with your dog. You get to have a different experience with them.”

Classes are free, and the next one is coming up this Saturday at Kennedy Park.

FOR MORE INFO:

Downward with your Dog

https://www.meetup.com/Downward-with-your-dog/?_cookie-check=_082xMlJb7hHyr3N

