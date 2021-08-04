You’re running out of excuses for not getting in on Miami Spa Months. Good thing you’ve still got plenty of time to reward yourself just for being you.

The thing is, the spa treatment we’re showing you tonight isn’t just for you. It’s for two. And it’s dirty. Real dirty.

Esencia Spa at the Eden Roc Miami Beach has a treatment that’ll have you feeling a little dirty.

In a good way, of course!

Catherine Warren: “For Miami Spa Month, Essencia Wellness Spa is offering Muddy in Miami.”

It allows couples 50 minutes of romance and relaxation, and starts with some bubbly before it’s time to paint your partner with clay.

Catherine Warren: “The Reuzel clay detoxifies the skin. It draws out any impurities and it leaves the skin soft and supple.”

Esencia calls Muddy an artistic treatment. We say it’s a brushstroke of genius.

Catherine Warren: “One of the things that is interesting about this treatment is that couples don’t really have an opportunity when they come in for couples massages to actually do something that is activating and dynamic, or be able to play with one another.”

And after playing Picasso, you and your honey can wash away your cares and that clay in a bubble bath.

Kindale Bridges: “It felt very soothing and relaxing.”

Or in the shower.

Hikeitho Farrington: “I think it’s an awesome experience. especially for couples.”

Once you’re both squeaky clean, the hands-on fun isn’t over. Rub on some body butter for silky smooth skin.

Hikeitho Farrington: “I feel rejuvenated. It’s really refreshing.”

The Muddy in Miami treatment is $109 per person during Spa Month. So, grab a partner or a really close friend and head to this painting party for two.

Catherine Warren: “They are able to come in here, spend private time with one another, have fun, be romantic and do something good for themselves and enjoy all the wellness benefits while with their special someone.”

