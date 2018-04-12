Get dinner with a view at Boathouse at The Riverside

There’s a brand-new spot in Fort Lauderdale that will set you sailing toward satisfaction. It’s tucked away behind the Riverside Hotel on Las Olas Boulevard. Spend some time eating, drinking and checking out various vessels float down the New River.

Boathouse at The Riverside is the latest culinary offering from the Riverside Hotel.

Rebekah Pushckor, Boathouse at The Riverside: “It is a Mediterranean, coastal European cuisine-styled restaurant right here on the New River in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, right off Las Olas Boulevard.”

The Boathouse is already earning great reviews from locals and tourists alike.

Rebekah Pushckor: “So far, everyone’s really enjoying the view, the food, the drinks, the ambiance. It’s definitely a very unique concept that we have here on the river.”

The idea at the Boathouse is simple: sit and sip on something special as you watch the boats float on by.

Rebekah Pushckor: “The beverage program over here is a little bit more of the tropical, fresh, super-refreshing, fresh-squeezed everything, handcrafted cocktail list.”

It doesn’t get more tropically fresh than the Figure Eight.

This mix of coconut rum, white rum, lime juice and ginger beer is served in a marine mug.

The Rum Runner is filled with three kinds of rum, fresh orange juice and pineapple juice.

It’s poured into a tiki mug and topped with cherry juice.

There’s plenty to eat, too.

Alia Asher, chef: “So we take different flavors from all around the Mediterranean — whether it be like France, Spain, Greece — and we kind of put it all together, and we created this wonderful menu with those flavors.”

Must-have items include the seafood paella with chorizo, hummus with scotch bonnet peppers, charred octopus with potatoes covered in duck fat or pan-fried branzini with Greek dill yogurt, scallions and radishes.

They all come highly recommended by the chef.

Alia Asher: “They’re honestly some of my favorite dishes on the menu.”

You can tie up your boat and bring your dog to the party.

Hang at the bar or dine al fresco.

Our advice — make it over to this hidden gem before it blows up big-time.

Ashley Boxer, customer: “It’s such a nice place to come to in the evenings after work, and to be on the river is just priceless in Fort Lauderdale.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Boathouse at The Riverside

620 E Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 377-5494

https://www.riversidehotel.com/boathouse.html

