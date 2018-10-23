Get creative with pumpkin painting at Butcher Shop Beer Garden

Halloween is right around the corner, and one local gastropub is helping you pump up your Halloween experience. It’s sure to have you saying, “Oh my gourd.”

Halloween is a time to get creative, and not just with your costume.

Thanks to the Butcher Shop in Wynwood, you can raise a pint and a paintbrush.

Fred Niznik, owner of the Butcher Shop Beer Garden: “First we started by painting mugs and beer cups, steins. Then it evolved to kegs, and then finally we started doing Halloween stuff as well with pumpkin painting.”

The beer garden and restaurant is hosting it’s third annual Arts & Crafts series.

Grab a gourd — you won’t be bored.

Fred Niznik: “Your buy in is the beer, and you start painting. We give you the pumpkin, the paint and we get to serve you some great food.”

The menu is scary good.

After all, one cannot create art on an empty stomach.

Nicole Reyes, chef: “You get to come in here and experience a wide variety of options. We get to do fresh cut meats. Right here we have our assorted sausage platter carrying four of our signature sausages all made in house.”

A pumpkin beer with a Fireball shot will get those creative juices flowing.

And there’s a Halloween treat at the end…

Fred Niznik: “First prize, you get a $100 gift card to the Butcher Shop. Second prize is $50 gift card.”

For these artists, the proof is on the pumpkin.

Guest 1: “Oh it’s sweet. I love painting pumpkins.”

Guest 2: “I’m from California, so I was thinking of the Giants. It is white, orange and black.”

Guest 1: “I had half the color scheme already with the orange, and then I just had to get the green on the other side and made a nice little ‘U’ here.”

Guest 3: “Since Florida rains a lot, I was thinking how beautiful it would be if it was raining beautiful, colorful rainbows. And I really like dots.”

No need to carve out time to decorate your doorstep.

Just hit the bar for a brush with greatness.

Fred Niznik: “It’s a great way to get your decorations started at a restaurant. You can bring it home with you.”

Pumpkin painting takes place this Thursday at 7 p.m.

FOR MORE INFO:

Butcher Shop Beer Garden

165 NW 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 846-9120

http://www.butchershopbeergarden.com/

