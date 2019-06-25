Get creative in the dark with fluorescent paints at Arts and Crafts Social Club in Fort Lauderdale

There are plenty of things to do in Fort Lauderdale after dark. When the lights go down at the Arts and Crafts Social Club, the fun begins. Your artistic juices start to flow, and so do the adult beverages.

There’s something very cool going down Friday nights at the Arts and Crafts Social Club in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village.

It’s called Paint and Sip.

Stephanie McMillan, owner and paint instructor: “Tonight, we’re having a freestyle, black light party where everybody paints with fluorescent paints, and they glow under the black light, which is ultraviolet light.”

Freestyle means you’re free to paint whatever you want.

If you’re stuck for an idea, there’s always some liquid inspiration.

Stephanie McMillan: “And we just turn up the music and have a lot of fun, and people can bring their own drinks.”

The Paint and Sip idea has been around for a while.

The plan here was to do something new.

Stephanie McMillan: “We thought we’d love to try that but do it a little differently as an independent studio. A little more interesting and artistic.”

That’s where the black light party comes in.

Stephanie McMillan: “We tried it out, and it just looks really cool because we just love the bright colors, and they just started popping, and it was like, ‘Wow, this looks really amazing in here.'”

A price of $35 gets gets you a canvas and all the paints you need.

We recommend bringing an ample amount of alcohol — you’re gonna be here for a while.

Stephanie McMillan: “The painting part is usually about an hour-and-a-half, but we let people stay longer if they need to finish up anything.”

You never know what you’ll find out about yourself in the dark.

Stephanie McMillan: “The best thing that’s ever happened here is when people come in. They try painting for the first time, and they’re very nervous, and then they love it. They fall in love with it just from trying it once at a Paint and Sip class.”

You can leave your masterpiece to be hung on the wall or you can take your work with you.

Either way, time spent at the Arts and Crafts Social Club’s Paint and Sip will do you good.

Stephanie McMillan: “I want people to be able to come here and feel that they can explore their creativity without judgment, without being judged, without being afraid or nervous.”

Customer: “Great place to come. I throw all my parties here. The owners are super friendly.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Arts and Crafts Social Club

902 N Flagler Dr.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-278-9703

https://artsandcraftssocialclub.com/

