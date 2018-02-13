Get an oil change for your mind at Croydon Rose Spa & Apothecary

Often times here at Deco, we like to encourage you to treat yourself. This time, we’re suggesting you treat your brain … and your nervous system. A unique type of massage has made its way from India to the 305, and it’s pretty eye-opening.

Shhh … indoor voices.

We don’t want to disrupt the atmosphere for this Shirodhara massage.

Annette Figueredo, massage therapist: “Shirodhara is a great way to reduce stress and to create balance in the mind.”

You can get it done for $175 at the Croydon Rose Spa & Apothecary, located in Hotel Croydon on Miami Beach.

Annette Figueredo: “It’s a healing sanctuary for visitors and also locals of Miami.”

Shirodhara isn’t new.

Annette Figueredo: “Historically, in India, it was done as a clinical treatment for treating certain disorders.”

But it is unique because of all the oil that’s involved.

This is one slippery massage.

A stream of oil is poured onto your third eye anywhere from eight to as many as 40 minutes.

Annette Figueredo: “It awakens the spiritual centers, and it actually balances the brain — both hemispheres of the brain — and it creates a very quiet mind.”

The end result? Calmness.

Rebecca Kolb, customer: “It’s warm and nurturing, and it’s just an opening but relaxing feeling. This really helps and calms me, and it’s really great for insomnia. I really thoroughly enjoy it.”

Croydon Rose has three ways to apply the oil.

Handheld, with a bowl, a static stand with a copper vessel or using an automatic pump.

Annette Figueredo: “The oil is continually streamed. Once it goes down, it continually comes back up.”

And once you’re done, you take a few moments of silence to let it all sink in.

Plus, the whole thing is awesome for your hair!

Annette Figueredo: “It’s a moisturizer because all that oil is drenching right from the hair shaft all the way down to the root of the hair.”

Rebecca Kolb: “It feels really great, and it’s really shiny for a couple weeks after.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Croydon Rose Spa & Apothecary

3720 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

(305) 704-7448

http://croydonrose.com/

