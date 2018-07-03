Get a taste of Italy at Brickell’s newest food hall

A summer trip to Italy sounds amazing, but you know what’s even better? Saving a bunch of money by going to the 305’s version of Italy instead.

There’s an Italian-themed pop-up that has fun for the whole family.

We’ve discovered a portal to Italy in Brickell’s new Italian-inspired food hall, La Centrale.

Just follow the trail and you’ll find yourself in Sicily.

Myca Ferrer, director of marketing: “All summer long, we’re celebrating the very best of Italy with our Summer in Sicily carnival pop-up.”

That includes a cannoli bar.

It’s so beautiful.

Myca Ferrer: “You can design your very own cannoli, choosing from one of three different types of shells, one of three different types of fillings and two of 15 different types of toppings.”

Build any cannoli for $4.45 — or be bold with a golden cannoli for $9.95.

It’s got the good stuff.

Myca Ferrer: “Orange Riccota cream, and 24 karat gold leaf.”

And for $10, you can enjoy a cool cocktail.

We don’t know what the temperature is in Italy, but no doubt it’s hot in SoFlo this summer.

Myca Ferrer: “We took the very best Italian aperitif or Italian cocktails and we froze them. We’re serving them Sicilian-granita style.”

Flavors include lemon vodka and Aperol Spritz.

Betty Carricaburu, customer: “It’s very good, very refreshing. It’s exactly what I needed on a hot summer day.”

There’s also complimentary cotton candy!

Myca Ferrer: “It’s not traditional Italian, of course, but you can find it in the streets and in fairs in Sicily during the summer months.”

Bigger than your child’s head — the sweet treat is getting rave reviews.

Customer: “It was very tasty!”

Add in a photo booth with an Italian backdrop, and this summer getaway to Sicily has a little something for the whole family.

Josue Williams, customer: “The atmosphere is great for both children and adults. It’s a good time to have good dessert, good drinks, fun time with the family.”

FOR MORE INFO:

La Centrale

601 S Miami Ave Suite 181-C

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 720-2401

lacentralemiami.com/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.