Get a shave and a cocktail at Blind Barber inside the Nautilus by Arlo on SoBe

A new hotel on South Beach has all the things you’d expect. Nice rooms, a cool reception area, a fun pool, but there’s more here than meets the eye. Deco investigative reporter Alex Miranda is here with a look.

Haircut day has always been my favorite day of the week, but before I came here today, I had no idea how much you could really enjoy getting that haircut! And Nautilus by Arlo on South Beach is putting a twist on your local barber shop, and it’s about time we all make an appointment.

They say there is no free lunch, but at the Nautilus by Arlo on South Beach, there are free drinks.

One beer or cocktail with every haircut, that is.

Customer: “I feel fresh. I really like it. Pedro did a great job. I’m happy. Well, I almost drinked my cocktail entirely, but I’m happy besides the cocktail, yes.”

Blind Barber has teamed up with the boutique Art Deco hotel for a hybrid barber shop, cocktail lounge concept that’ll keep you in good spirits.

Jeff Laub, Blind Barber: “Little drink, loosen up, tell some secrets to your barber.”

Alex Miranda: “Always! Why is that? My barber’s always my therapist.”

Jeff Laub: “Safe space. You’re in the safe space. Nothing leaves here.”

But there’s one thing on the menu we didn’t tell you about.

Jeff Laub: “Yeah, it’s like a hangover remedy, right? We do have a bar. There’s a lot going on in Miami. After a long night out, you’re walking trying to get back into the swing of things. We have this hot towel and cold towel process with some essential oils to kind of rejuvenate yourself. I mean, it’s always best part of the shave anyways — the hot towels.”

Not that I needed to, but I had to try it for myself.

Alex Miranda: “I feel so good. I feel rejuvenated. I feel relaxed. I feel ready for a drink. How about that?”

Next, it’s through the speakeasy-style velvet curtains to this sexy, classic Miami-glam hideaway.

Alex Miranda: “It is the perfect date spot in Miami.”

Javier Egipciaco, Nautilus by Arlo: “It is if you can get in, if you can get in. If you can find it, actually.”

Alex Miranda: “If you can find it, right? We gotta tell people to go here.”

Javier Egipciaco: “The tiranga flooring just screams Art Deco, you know. We have the gold flamingos that are over here. There’s a great story behind it. Who doesn’t like flamingos and leopards, right?”

And you do not want to miss happy hour here. It is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. every single day.

They have rotating DJs Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

FOR MORE INFO:

Blind Barber

Nautilus by Arlo

1825 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-503-5700

www.arlohotels.com/nautilus-miami-beach/

