He’s known as Diesel, The Big Aristotle, Shaq Daddy, and this weekend, in “Uncle Drew,” Shaquille O’Neal simply goes by Big Fella. And he is indeed a big fella. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet chatted with Shaq in Miami Thursday afternoon, and this was easily the biggest interview of his career. (See what he did there?)

Kyrie Irving (as Uncle Drew): “All you wannabes out here want to play like Jordan.”

Basketball player: “Who you trying to be? Morgan Freeman?”

That’s Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving balling out as Uncle Drew!

Lil Rel Howery (as Dax): “Someone like you could combine the old school with the new school.”

Kyrie Irving (as Uncle Drew): “It’s gotta be my team, my roster.”

Lil Rel Howery (as Dax): Yes!”

That roster consists of fellow NBA All-Stars Chris Weber, Reggie Miller, Nate Robinson and Shaquille O’Neal, who was right at home in Miami when we chatted with him Thursday afternoon.

Shaquille O’Neal: “I’m the emperor of Miami.”

Lil Rel Howery (as Dax): “You look like Wolverine’s grandfather. That’s none of my business. That’s your look.”

It may look funny, but Shaq says all of that hair in the movie is actually a tribute.

Shaquille O’Neal: “Well, that’s how my great-grandfather looked. He had gray everywhere, head full of hair, so once I saw that, I was like, ‘I want that one!'”

Lil Rel Howery (as Dax): “This dude, he’s a karate man. He’s meditating right now.”

Being on this set with old friends made it tough to get any actual work done.

Shaquille O’Neal: “We shot 10, 12-hour days with about an hour and a half of laughing. Mike Epps came to the set one day. I promise you we did about 70 takes. Seventy.”

In the movie, Shaq and his teammates are trying to win the Rucker Classic street-ball competition in Harlem. But there’s one problem: They’re kind of old, and they’re not as good as they once were.

And hey, if we’re being honest, Shaq can be a bit clumsy at times.

Chris Van Vliet: “We’ve seen on TNT, you’ve had some moments where maybe you trip or fall on the set there.”

Shaquille O’Neal: “I have no idea what you’re talking about. Oh, you’re talking about this clip right here?”

Shaquille O’Neal: “Get him, Kenny! Oh! You set me up, Ray.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Did any of that happen on ‘Uncle Drew?'”

Shaquille O’Neal: “Ummm, no, but a lot of people keep telling me that in the movie you get to see my buttocks. I don’t remember that happening.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Was that you?”

Shaquille O’Neal: “Yeah. With an [expletive] this nice, you can’t afford a double.”

“Uncle Drew” dribbles into theaters on Friday.

