Gerard Butler talks latest film in ‘Fallen’ franchise: ‘Angel Has Fallen’

Gerard Butler is on the run in the third installment in the “Fallen” franchise, “Angel Has Fallen,” and that run took him through Miami Beach because that’s where Chris hung out with him earlier today.

Jada Pinkett Smith (as Agent Thompson): “Mike Banning, you’re being charged with the attempted murder of the President of the United States.”

Gerard Butler is back as the president’s right hand man in “Angel Has Fallen.” We sat down with him on Miami Beach, and seriously, it couldn’t have gone any better!

Gerard Butler: “I want to spend every day with you. I just want to hang out with you.”

Things aren’t looking as good for his character, though. He’s on the run after being framed for an assassination attempt!

Chris Van Vliet: “There’s a really interesting story arch here because in the other movies, you’re trying to save the world. Here, you gotta save yourself.”

Gerard Butler: “Yeah, this is a man now having to fight his own demons, and the journey is much more within.”

The cast is a who’s who of Hollywood. Morgan Freeman plays the president, and Nick Nolte is Gerard’s father.

Gerard Butler (as Mike Banning): “You almost blew me up.”

Nick Nolte (as Clay Banning): “You’re welcome.”

Gerard Butler: “Coming into a movie where you’re working with legends, and you’re like, ‘What if we don’t get along?’ Like, ‘What if this guy is like ugh?’ And I gotta spend three weeks with him 14 hours a day.”

“Angel Has Fallen” is the third movie in the “Fallen” franchise, with “Olympus Has Fallen” in 2013 and “London Has Fallen” in 2016.

Chris Van Vliet: “You take the action up to the next level every single one of these films. At what point in a scene do you go ‘Yeah, let’s bring in the stunt guy’?”‘

Gerard Butler: “There are certain things you can’t do because literally the insurance company won’t let you, but other than that, I pretty much always want to do my own things when I can.”

Gerard Butler (as Mike Banning): “Listen, we’re going to make a move and people are going to fall, but not you.”

Chris Van Vliet: “You’ve now spent three movies with this character — with Mike — do you feel like you know him better than any of your other characters?”

Gerard Butler: “I’ve really come to know and love this guy, but it was interesting to see him with the guard down. A more vulnerable, blemished character.”

“Angel Has Fallen” is in theaters now.

