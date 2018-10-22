This week, Gerard Butler is back to save the world — again. You know, like he did in his last three action films. In “Hunter Killer”, he’s a submarine captain trying to prevent World War III.

Gerard Butler (as Capt. Joe Glass): “Fire!”

Jacob Scipio (as Sonar 2): “Did we just start a war?”

Gerard Butler (as Capt. Joe Glass): “No, but we might have sailed into one.”

When a Russian admiral goes rogue and tries to start a nuclear war in “Hunter Killer,” a U.S. submarine is ordered to take him down.

Gerard Butler plays Capt. Joe Glass, and he told Deco why his character is a real hero.

Gerard Butler: “Mental toughness, self-belief, very, very strict moral compass that he has.”

So far, the captain’s gig has been to shadow Russian submarines. He’s got to throw out that playbook for this new mission.

Gerard Butler: “He knows the rules of cat and mouse, but he has to let all that go and think outside. He even has to challenge himself, and that takes a huge amount of courage and determination.”

The film takes viewers into a claustrophobic world complete with its own language.

Taylor John Smith (as Belford): “One nine zero and closing.”

Gerard Butler (as Capt. Joe Glass): “Miley, take her to manual left full rudder, all ahead flank. Watch your evasion devices.”

Get ready for a bunch of surprise plot twists and turns.

Gerard Butler: “You get a lot of that in this movie. It’s being presented with these fresh challenges — this ride is twisting and turning — that the audience goes on as well, because you understand enough to know these decisions are being made and the different views on it.”

According to Butler, life on a submarine isn’t much different from life on a movie set.

Gerard Butler: “You have your work, you have your chill time, you have your study time, you have your work. You know, it’s like when I make a movie. I’m so focused that a lot of my other problems disappear, you know, and I know what I have to do.”

Gerard has nothing but admiration for the real-life sailors — but don’t expect him to take the plunge anytime soon.

Gerard Butler: “Having spent a few days there, I have incredible respect for these men and women of the silent service and what they do. These guys can go out for three or four months. I don’t know if I could do that.”

Gerard Butler (as Capt. Joe Glass): “Brace for impact.”

“Hunter Killer” dives into theaters on Friday, Oct. 26.

