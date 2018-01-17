Gerard Butler discusses outstanding action in ‘Den of Thieves’

Gerard Butler usually stars in movies where he’s shooting bad guys and saving the world. In “Den of Thieves,” we’re sorry to tell you that he’s just shooting bad guys, but that doesn’t stop him from being super handsome while he does it. Deco’s own handsome action star Chris Van Vliet joins us with his interview with Gerard.

I’m going to go ahead and say it. “Den of Thieves” is the best action movie of the year so far. Now, I know that technically there hasn’t really been any other ones, but that is beside the point, my friends. Gerard Butler and 50 Cent were in Miami where I sat down with them to chat about the movie.

Gerard Butler (as Nick Flanagan): “Do we look like the types who arrest you? We just shoot you.”

It’s the best versus the best in “Den of Thieves.” The best bank robbers in L.A. against L.A.’s best law enforcement. It’s like a game of chess. A very, very violent game of chess.

Gerard Butler (as Nick Flanagan): “Be advised, suspects wearing body armor. Headshots only.”

Gerard Butler heads up the good guys trying to take down the den of thieves with Pablo Schreiber, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and 50 Cent. Now, when I sat down with them in Miami, I had to get something out of the way.

Chris Van Vliet: “I’m not sure what to call you.”

50 Cent: “You can call me 50.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Can I call you Fiddy?”

50 Cent: “You can call me Fiddy, if you like that.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Does anyone call you Curtis?”

50 Cent: “You know what? My grandfather calls me Curtis every now and then, when he’s telling me what to do, like take the garbage out.”

Gerard Butler (as Nick Flanagan): “They’re addicted to heists. Sooner or later they’ll need their fix.”

50 and his crew have their sights set on the heist of all heists — robbing the Federal Reserve Bank.

Pablo Schreiber (as Merrimen): “Only bank that’s never been robbed, that’s why we’re going to rob it.”

Now I should point out the terms “good guys” and “bad guys” are very loose in this movie. Mostly because the so-called good guys aren’t always so good.

Gerard Butler: “To take guys like this down, you’ve often got to be worse than they are. You gotta outsmart them, out maneuver them, out violence them, out shot them.”

Gerard Butler (as Nick Flanagan): “You’re not the bad guys, we are.”

If you like action, then buckle up because this is the movie for you. Gerard tells me that’s a result of a lot of practice.

Gerard Butler: “We did a ridiculous amount of training. We were drilled and drilled and drilled to try and get these two different styles of fighting between these two guys, and I think it works beautifully in the movie. The action is outstanding.”

Pablo Schreiber (as Merrimen): “I ain’t cuffing up.”

Gerard Butler: “It’s OK, I didn’t bring my cuffs anyway.”

“Jumanji” has been on top of the box office for the last two weekends, but it has some big competition this weekend from “12 Strong” and “Den of Thieves.”

“Den of Thieves” hits theaters, Friday.

