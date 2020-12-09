George Clooney talks about directorial Netflix film ‘The Midnight Sky’

You know what 2020 could use more of? George Clooney. Wish granted! The actor is telling Deco all about his new movie “The Midnight Sky.”

George Clooney (as Augustine): “Come in, Aether, this is Barbo Observatory. Are you receiving this?”

George Clooney looks almost unrecognizable in “The Midnight Sky.”

George Clooney (as Augustine): “That’s Aether. It’s a spaceship that we hoped would be our future.”

The Hollywood hunk is rocking a shaggy look in the new drama. Clooney plays a scientist who must protect a young child as they cross the Arctic to send an important message to a group of astronauts in space.

The actor has children of his own, but he says fatherhood hasn’t really affected how he relates to children on screen.

George Clooney: “The truth of the matter is that it doesn’t make any difference.”

George Clooney (as Augustine): “In our galaxy alone, there are billions of stars. At least one of them has the potential to support life.”

Clooney not only stars in the movie, he directed it too! In fact, it’s his seventh time behind the camera, but is there another movie from his career he wishes he had helmed?

George Clooney: “That’s a good question. I don’t know. You know, it would have been fun to direct ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ but the Coen brothers did such a good job, I could never do it, but that was a fun shoot, and the ‘Oceans’ films are fun. They’re a lot harder for the director than they were for the actors, but it would have been fun to work with all my friends on those films.”

But George, what about the infamous “Batman & Robin?” You know what we’re talking about…

George Clooney: “You know, honestly, I could take a crack at it. I’d have to get sandpaper and take down my nipples.”

OK, back to “The Midnight Sky.”

It drops on Netflix on Dec. 23, right in time for Christmas.

