(CNN) — Banter, comedy, action, Clooney and Pitt. We’re in.

Former co-stars and real-life friends George Clooney and Brad Pitt become reluctant partners when they are both hired as fixers for the same job in the new trailer for the upcoming movie, “Wolfs.”

The Apple Studios movie also stars Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams and Poorna Jagannathan.

Prior to the first full trailer, a teaser for the movie showed Clooney and Pitt sitting quietly in a car together.

The two are reuniting after working together in Joel and Ethan Coen’s “Burn After Reading,” in 2008. They also starred together in Steven Soderbergh’s “Ocean’s Eleven” franchise.

In the trailer, Clooney’s character is called to dispose of a body.

“There’s nobody that can do what I do,” Clooney says.

Pitt arrives nexts to discover he was sent to deal with the same problem, then finds drugs complicating the matter even more.

“Wolfs” is directed by Jon Watts.

The movie is scheduled for release in September.

