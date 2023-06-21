If you love Disney music, and really, who doesn’t? Imagine hearing 43 of your favorite, iconic songs live.

That’s what’s happening this weekend in Fort Lauderdale.

The Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida is throwing two spectacular shows for the whole family.

From “The Lion King” to “Pirates of the Caribbean,” Yo ho yo ho, a concert-goer’s life for us.

We all know this song.

Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida: “I’m free. Let it go, let it go. I am one with the wind and sky.”

No way. They’re even singing…

Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida: “Yo ho, yo ho, a pirate’s life for me.”

These are like the most classic Disney songs ever.

Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida: “What more is you lookin’ for? Under the sea, under the sea.”

And just the start of this weekend’s Disney Pride concerts in Fort Lauderdale.

AJ: “The audience brings so much energy. With a Disney concert, I feel like it’s going to be even bigger, and better, and greater than any concert we’ve done.”

Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. on the Parker Playhouse stage.

Gabe: “We have 115 singers in the chorus. We have a full orchestra, and, we also have movie projections that are going to be up on the screen.”

Where the Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida, which includes women,

Ginny: “I joined the chorus after seeing their holiday concert, and seeing another woman in the chorus. I’ve actually been following the chorus for a really long time.”

Isn’t just made of proud singers, they’re proud Disney adults, performing 43 favorites, including…

Gabe: “‘A whole new world,’ ‘Part of your world.'”

Even that tune you hear on Main Street, USA.

Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida: “It’s the heart of America, the heartbeat of a holiday.”

The show, which has the stamp of approval from Disney itself, premiered in Boston last year.

Gabe: “It took about five years to put this together. I think they started with a library of about 500 songs and narrowed it down.”

Sebastian is just happy he made the cut.

Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida: “But fish in the bowl is lucky.”

Gabe: “We’re going to have a mermaid on Sunday before the show. We’re going to have face painting. We’re going to have cotton candy. Just some activities for the kids.”

Plus, parents, starting at just over $30, this Disney magic comes at a discount.

Wait, why is my ex boyfriend here?

Kely: “Hey, Alex, we only dated two months.”

Whatever.

Ginny: “I can’t wait for the audience to be joining in on the singing with us.”

Come celebrate life, love, family and pride.

Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida: “The cold never bothered me anyway.”

