(WSVN) - Garth Brooks stopped by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital to celebrate the opening of its new state-of-the-art play space.

It’s called the Child Life Zone, and it’s got several rooms where kids and families can come together to do crafts, make videos, watch movies and have book readings.

Brooks said this is one of the coolest things he’s ever gotten to do.

