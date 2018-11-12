Garlicky Shrimp Cocktail/Belkys

(WSVN) - Shrimp and garlic is a match made in heaven. THat’s Why this dish incorporates

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Garlicky Shrimp Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 lb. raw tail-on shrimp, cleaned and deveined

2 tsp. extra virgin olive oil

Juice of ½ lemon

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

Marinara sauce, warmed for dipping

Method of Preparation:

– Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

– In a large bowl, mix together all the ingredients.

– Place shrimp on a baking sheet and roast until golden and cooked through, about 8-10 minutes.

– Serve with warm marinara sauce.

