Garlicky Shrimp Cocktail/Belkys

The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Garlicky Shrimp Cocktail
Ingredients:
1 lb. raw tail-on shrimp, cleaned and deveined
2 tsp. extra virgin olive oil
Juice of ½ lemon
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
3 cloves garlic, minced
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
Marinara sauce, warmed for dipping
Method of Preparation:
– Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
– In a large bowl, mix together all the ingredients.
– Place shrimp on a baking sheet and roast until golden and cooked through, about 8-10 minutes.
– Serve with warm marinara sauce.
