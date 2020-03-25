Garlic Shrimp with Coconut Rice/ Kuba Cabana, Doral

(WSVN) - Here’s a tasty dish to make if you and your loved ones are being smart and staying home. Shrimp makes for an easy and tasty addition to any meal, especially when you add rice cooked with plenty of tropical flavor. That’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: John Gray

The Restaurant: Kuba Cabana, Doral

The Dish: Garlic Shrimp with Coconut Rice

Ingredients:

6 oz. of butterflied shrimp

3 oz. of beurre blanc sauce

1 oz. white wine

1 oz. cream

1 lemon

2 oz. of garlic confit in olive oil

White rice (cooked with coconut milk, water or coconut water, sugar, salt)

Ingredients for cilantro salad:

Cilantro leaves

Fine julienne of red onion

Fine julienne carrots

Method of Preparation:

Saute shrimp together with garlic confit & oil.

Make sauce in pan by adding wine (remove from heat before pouring in, then return to heat), cream, squeeze of lemon, dash of salt, add beurre blanc.

To Plate:

Serve shrimp and sauce over coconut rice (white rice cooked with coconut milk, water, sugar and salt).

Toss cilantro, carrot & onion with sea salt and lemon juice and place on top and serve.

Kuba Cabana

3450 NW 83rd Ave. #140

Doral, FL 33122

305-800-5822

http://kubamiami.com/

*Currently, Kuba Cabana is closed due to the COVID-19 crisis. Like so many other restaurants featured in Bite with Belkys over the years, Kuba Cabana will need your support once they reopen.

