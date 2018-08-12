Garlic Knots/Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re looking for the perfect garlicky treat to serve with dinner, then you’re in luck! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Garlic Knots

Ingredients:

1 can refrigerated pizza dough

3-4 chopped garlic cloves

4 tbs. butter

2 tbs. olive oil

1 tsp. chopped parsley

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

Method of Preparation:

Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix together chopped garlic, butter, parsley and olive oil, and heat until the butter is melted. Set aside.

Unroll dough, take a pizza cutter and cut into 12 strips. Twist and tie each one into a knot. Experiment and see what method works best for you. Place the knots on an ungreased baking pan.

Brush the melted herb butter over each knot until thoroughly covered. Bake in the oven until golden brown for about 13 minutes.

Remove from the oven and toss with parmesan cheese.

To Plate:

Serve warm and enjoy!

Serves: 6

