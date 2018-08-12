Garlic Knots/Belkys

(WSVN) - If you’re looking for the perfect garlicky treat to serve with dinner, then you’re in luck! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Garlic Knots
Ingredients:
1 can refrigerated pizza dough
3-4 chopped garlic cloves
4 tbs. butter
2 tbs. olive oil
1 tsp. chopped parsley
1/2 cup parmesan cheese
Method of Preparation:
- Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix together chopped garlic, butter, parsley and olive oil, and heat until the butter is melted. Set aside.
- Unroll dough, take a pizza cutter and cut into 12 strips. Twist and tie each one into a knot. Experiment and see what method works best for you. Place the knots on an ungreased baking pan.
- Brush the melted herb butter over each knot until thoroughly covered. Bake in the oven until golden brown for about 13 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and toss with parmesan cheese.
To Plate:
- Serve warm and enjoy!
Serves: 6
