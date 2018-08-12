Garlic Knots/Belkys

|

(WSVN) - If you’re looking for the perfect garlicky treat to serve with dinner, then you’re in luck! That’s what’s on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey
The Dish: Garlic Knots

Ingredients:

1 can refrigerated pizza dough
3-4 chopped garlic cloves
4 tbs. butter
2 tbs. olive oil
1 tsp. chopped parsley
1/2 cup parmesan cheese

Method of Preparation:

  • Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix together chopped garlic, butter, parsley and olive oil, and heat until the butter is melted. Set aside.
  • Unroll dough, take a pizza cutter and cut into 12 strips. Twist and tie each one into a knot. Experiment and see what method works best for you. Place the knots on an ungreased baking pan.
  • Brush the melted herb butter over each knot until thoroughly covered. Bake in the oven until golden brown for about 13 minutes.
  • Remove from the oven and toss with parmesan cheese.

To Plate:

  • Serve warm and enjoy!

Serves: 6

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending