Garlic Grilled Corn/ Sala’o, Miami

(WSVN) - Sweet corn is in season in Florida, so grab a few ears and grill up a tasty side dish that goes perfect with any meal! That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Alejandro Porben

The Restaurant: Sala’o, Miami

The Dish: Garlic Grilled Corn

Ingredients:

3 half ear of corn

2 qt. water

Bamboo skewers

Ingredients for Garlic Paste:

3 cups peeled garlic

7 oz. honey

6 oz. soy

1 pint extra virgin olive oil

1 oz. salt

3 oz. white balsamic vinegar

Method of Preparation for Garlic paste:

Combine garlic and olive oil in a medium saucepan and simmer over low heat until the garlic is tender but not browned, about 1 hour.

Drain oil and put garlic in a food processor or blender, and pulse until it turns into a paste.

Add in the remaining ingredients.

Method of Preparation for corn:

Bring water to a boil in a small pot.

Place corn in boiling water for about 30 min.

Remove from water and place on a hot grill.

With a brush, apply the garlic paste.

Turn the corn so that all sides char evenly.

Continue to turn until you see the glaze turn deep brown with a “toasted” color.

To Plate:

Remove corn from grill and insert the skewer.

Top with chopped cilantro.

Sala’o

1642 SW Eighth St.

Miami, FL 33135

305-642-8989

salaorestaurant.com

