Garlic Grilled Corn/ Sala’o, Miami

|

(WSVN) - Sweet corn is in season in Florida, so grab a few ears and grill up a tasty side dish that goes perfect with any meal! That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Alejandro Porben
The Restaurant: Sala’o, Miami
The Dish: Garlic Grilled Corn

Ingredients:

3 half ear of corn
2 qt. water
Bamboo skewers

Ingredients for Garlic Paste:

3 cups peeled garlic
7 oz. honey
6 oz. soy
1 pint extra virgin olive oil
1 oz. salt
3 oz. white balsamic vinegar

Method of Preparation for Garlic paste:

  • Combine garlic and olive oil in a medium saucepan and simmer over low heat until the garlic is tender but not browned, about 1 hour.
  • Drain oil and put garlic in a food processor or blender, and pulse until it turns into a paste.
  • Add in the remaining ingredients.

Method of Preparation for corn:

  • Bring water to a boil in a small pot.
  • Place corn in boiling water for about 30 min.
  • Remove from water and place on a hot grill.
  • With a brush, apply the garlic paste.
  • Turn the corn so that all sides char evenly.
  • Continue to turn until you see the glaze turn deep brown with a “toasted” color.

To Plate:

  • Remove corn from grill and insert the skewer.
  • Top with chopped cilantro.

Sala’o
1642 SW Eighth St.
Miami, FL 33135
305-642-8989
salaorestaurant.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending