Garlic Grilled Corn/ Sala’o, Miami

(WSVN) - Sweet corn is in season in Florida, so grab a few ears and grill up a tasty side dish that goes perfect with any meal! That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Alejandro Porben
The Restaurant: Sala’o, Miami
The Dish: Garlic Grilled Corn
Ingredients:
3 half ear of corn
2 qt. water
Bamboo skewers
Ingredients for Garlic Paste:
3 cups peeled garlic
7 oz. honey
6 oz. soy
1 pint extra virgin olive oil
1 oz. salt
3 oz. white balsamic vinegar
Method of Preparation for Garlic paste:
- Combine garlic and olive oil in a medium saucepan and simmer over low heat until the garlic is tender but not browned, about 1 hour.
- Drain oil and put garlic in a food processor or blender, and pulse until it turns into a paste.
- Add in the remaining ingredients.
Method of Preparation for corn:
- Bring water to a boil in a small pot.
- Place corn in boiling water for about 30 min.
- Remove from water and place on a hot grill.
- With a brush, apply the garlic paste.
- Turn the corn so that all sides char evenly.
- Continue to turn until you see the glaze turn deep brown with a “toasted” color.
To Plate:
- Remove corn from grill and insert the skewer.
- Top with chopped cilantro.
Sala’o
1642 SW Eighth St.
Miami, FL 33135
305-642-8989
salaorestaurant.com
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.