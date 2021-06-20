Seafood always makes for a delicious lunch or dinner. And that’s just what’s cooking today as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Garlic Butter Scallops

Ingredients:

1 Tbs. olive oil

1 pound scallops

6 Tbs. unsalted butter, divided

1 Tsp. minced garlic

salt and fresh ground pepper to taste

1 cup chicken broth (or dry white wine)

1 Tsp. lemon zest

2 Tbs. chopped parsley

Method of Preparation:

If scallops are frozen, thaw in cold water. Remove the side muscle from the scallops if attached. Rinse and thoroughly pat dry with paper towels.

Heat butter in a large pan or skillet over medium-high heat until hot and sizzling. Add olive oil. Add the scallops in a single layer without over crowding the pan. Sauté in batches if you need to.

Season with salt and pepper and cook for two minutes on each side, or until a gold crust forms.

Then, flip and cook again two minutes on the other side until lightly browned and cooked through. Remove from skillet and transfer to a plate.

Lower the heat and add 1 Tbs. butter and garlic to the pan. Add chicken broth (or wine), scraping up the browned bits. Cook until fragrant and the liquid is reduced by half. Add lemon juice nd 4 Tbs. butter, and let it simmer for a few more minutes. Add fresh chopped parsley and add the scallops back in the pan to warm.

Serve by itself, or over rice, pasta, garlic bread or steamed vegetables. Delicious!

