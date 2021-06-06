(WSVN) - One of the challenges to any main course meal is finding a great side dish — but we got just the thing. Let’s see what’s on the menu when we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Dish: Garlic Butter Rice

Ingredients:

2 tbs. butter, divided

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 1/2 cups uncooked white rice, long-grain (basmati or jasmine)

2 1/2 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1 tsp. dried parsley

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. fresh cracked black pepper

2 tbs. fresh chopped parsley, plus extra for garnish

Method of Preparation:

Melt 2 tbs. butter in a medium-sized pot over medium heat. Add garlic and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the rice to coat with the garlic butter.

Add broth, dried parsley, salt and pepper. Stir well and bring to a boil.

Cover with lid and reduce heat to low so the liquid is simmering very gently. Cook until all liquid has been absorbed, about 15 minutes.

Uncover and add fresh parsley; stir well. Remove from heat. Cover with lid and let stand 5-10 minutes, until soft.

Fluff rice and stir in remaining butter. Season with salt, pepper and garnish with more fresh parsley.

