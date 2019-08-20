Gamescom: What was announced at the world’s biggest video game conference

(CNN) — Gamescom, the biggest video game event in the world, kicked off Monday in Cologne, Germany. Video game developers are eager to show off their coming attractions, and fans from around the world are tuning in.

Coming just two months after E3, the annual video game expo in the United States, Gamescom showcases upcoming games. For the first time ever, Gamescom is streaming its opening night online. About 50,000 people tuned in.

So far, Nintendo, Microsoft and Google have made pre-show announcements introducing new game releases and trailers.

Nintendo announced 29 indie games coming to its Switch console. Microsoft’s Xbox named a release date of November 14, 2019, for its strategy game “Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition.”

Google added several games to its cloud streaming platform, Stadia, including “Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle,” “Orcs Must Die! 3,” “Cyberpunk 2077,” “Kine” and “Superhot.”

At Gamescom’s opening ceremony, Take-Two Interactive’s Private Division announced a sequel to “Kerbal Space Program,” a space flight simulation game. It’s coming next year on PC and later to Xbox One and Playstation 4.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” is getting a gun fighting mode that pits two players against another duo. Users can try out the mode for free only this weekend on the Playstation 4, while the game is due for release on October 25.

“Erica,” a live action murder mystery is available on Playstation 4. It’s the first title from Flavourworks, a London-based game studio.

Hideo Kojima, a well-known Japanese video game designer, appeared at Gamescom to discuss his highly anticipated horror game “Death’s Stranding.” Although fans have been looking forward to the game, not much is known about it.

In three new videos, Kojima revealed that the game revolves around ghost babies. He said the main character, Sam — who players control — cares for a baby that must be comforted as he goes about his day. Kojima also revealed a character with a tragic backstory: a woman who gave birth to a baby in another world. She stays in a room so she can pretend to feed it and give it comfort.

The game is a collaboration between Kojima and Sony, and features the faces of Mexican director Guillermo del Toro and actor Norman Reedus — best known for his role on “The Walking Dead.”

“‘Death’s Stranding’ is in the final crunch mode stage so I shouldn’t actually be here,” said Kojima, via a translator. He added that he wanted to be at Gamescom for the fans.

“Death’s Stranding” comes to Playstation 4 on November 8.

