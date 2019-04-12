‘Game of Thrones’ food and drink promos announced ahead of season premiere

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. “Game of Thrones is back on Sunday, baby! That’s less than 50 hours from Friday night. Not that anyone’s counting, of course.

Kit Harington (as Jon Snow): “Our enemy doesn’t tire. Doesn’t stop. Doesn’t feel.”

It’s been almost two years since we’ve seen a new “Game of Thrones” episode, but the final season is almost here — and the hype is real.

Buffalo Wild Wings is ready to spice up your premiere party. They’re releasing a new flavor called Dragon Fire, featuring a soy-ginger glaze and jalapeño garnishes.

You can wash those wings down with a brand-new wine line. It’s inspired by characters and places from the show.

If you’re drinking, you need something to hold your alcohol — like these cool cups, sent to us by the folks at Tervis.

For more information on how you can get your own cups, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.