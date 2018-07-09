Gal Gadot becomes real life superhero, visits children’s hospital dressed as Wonder Woman

(CNN) — Gal Gadot was a real life hero after she recently showed up at Inova Children’s Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia, in character as Wonder Woman.

The actress was in town filming the highly anticipated sequel to her hit 2017 film “Wonder Woman.”

Social media postings show Gadot, in costume, meeting with staff and cuddling a young patient.

“We are so honored that #WonderWoman stopped by to visit the kids and caregivers at #InovaChildrensHospital!,” a tweet from the hospital read. “Thank you @GalGadot. #ForTheKids.”

Patients and staff said Gadot also brought some toys and signed autographs for her young fans.

Celebrities dropping in on sick children has made for a few viral moments over the past years, including in 2015 when “Captain America” actor Chris Evans and “Guardians of the Galaxy” star Chris Pratt joined forces for a visit to Seattle Children’s Hospital.

Thank you ⁦@GalGadot⁩ for visiting us ⁦@InovaHealth⁩ Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it…and so did the staff 😉 #wonderwoman84 pic.twitter.com/EFDLM02rpf — Dr. Lucas Collazo (@DrCollazo) July 6, 2018

Gadot is the mother of two young daughters, the youngest of which she was pregnant with while filming “Wonder Woman.”

She said during an interview last year that giving birth made her feel like Wonder Woman.

“When you deliver, you feel like you’re a god. Like, ‘Oh my God, I made this!'” she said. “The best thing is to become a mother and to give life.”

“Wonder Woman 1984” is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.

