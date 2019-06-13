Gabriel Iglesias talks about new Netflix series ahead of Hard Rock performance

Gabriel Iglesias has been a big name on the stand-up comedy scene for years. These days, the man they call “Fluffy” is busier than ever. Deco talked to Gabriel today about his gig at the Hard Rock Event Center Friday night and his new Netflix series, “Mr. Iglesias.”

Gabriel Iglesias (as Gabe Iglesias): “Nobody teaches history like I do.”

Sherri Shepherd (as Principal Paula Madison): “That’s why I let you slide with the dress code.”

Gabriel Iglesias (as Gabe Iglesias): “You can’t hide these calves from the rest of the world. Can’t get my leg off.”

Gabriel Iglesias is back in high school.

In the Netflix sitcom, “Mr. Iglesias,” he plays a history teacher who returns to his alma mater to help misfit students graduate.

Gabriel Iglesias: “It’s not that they’re not smart, it’s just that circumstances are against them, and I’m there to basically push them along and try to get them to the next level.”

We had to know — what kind of student was he?

Gabriel Iglesias: “I was very quiet. I was very quiet. I was on the speech team, but I only spoke when I needed to. Other than that, I was just a good listener.”

The show gives Gabriel the chance to imagine the life he could have had.

Gabriel Iglesias: “I was actually supposed to be a teacher before I became a comedian, so it made sense. I’m like, ‘Here’s a chance to finally see what would have happened.'”

“Mr. Iglesias” is Gabriel’s first starring role in a series.

Gabriel Iglesias (as Gabe Iglesias): “All right, everyone, it is time for your presentations, so let’s get ready to not mumble.”

Working on a sitcom is a whole different ballgame than working in front of a live crowd.

Gabriel Iglesias: “This is way more involved than stand-up. Stand-up, I show up, I do an hour, maybe two, call it a night. Let’s go hit a Denny’s or a Cracker Barrel, and you know, let’s start over the next day.”

Speaking of stand-up, Gabriel’s act is stronger than ever.

Gabriel Iglesias (in Netflix special): “So while I’m fumbling, trying to get my phone, Snoop starts talking to me again. ‘Yo, Big Fluff.’ ‘Huh, yeah. What?’ ‘Hit that while I hit this.'”

He’s been doing comedy for more than two decades.

Let’s just say it’s not the way it used to be.

Gabriel Iglesias: “The audience has definitely changed. There was a time when you didn’t have to think about what you were gonna say before you said it, but now every single thing that’s coming out of your mouth can be taken a certain way.”

You can count on one thing: when Gabriel walks onstage Friday night at the Hard Rock Event Center, he’s bringing the funny with him.

Gabriel Iglesias: “It’s gonna get good. It’s fun. It’s awesome. This is like, what, my fourth time here? You know, Enrique Iglesias plays here, too.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Hard Rock Event Center

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

1 Seminole Way

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33314

866-502-7529

www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com/hard-rock-live-events.htm

