South Florida might be short on gas in places but come race week, get ready to rev it up. We’ll all be fueled up for some fun when Formula 1 comes into town. One way to do it is with a splashing good time. In downtown Miami, one boutique-style hotel wants you to live it up and let your problems float away.

Just in time for next week’s Miami Grand Prix, the Gabriel Hotel in Miami is celebrating the race weekend with a pool party.

Duncan Clements: “While the race is happening. We will have it streamed live on our TVs out on the pool deck at Bella’s.

And for the first time ever speeding is allowed in Miami but only in the pool thanks to Float Factory.

Laura Pucker: “They’ve invented different kinds of things that you can still have fun with but also maybe even play, have themes in the pool, on the lake, in the ocean or while you’re riding your yacht.

These wet and wild floats are definitely not basic.

Laura Pucker: “We have the a.m. speed, the prancing pony, the racing bull and we’ll be giving out the Miami float car. Not only do we have cars but we also have tanks. They’re called the pool punisher.

Only hotel guests can battle it out on the water but everyone is invited to drink, eat, and soak in the city views at their rooftop bar and restaurant Bella’s.

Duncan Clements: “Obviously it’s a fun time to be in Miami, Formula 1, Cinco de Mayo, our chef will also be doing a special with two tacos and eleven 20 cocktails all for $20.

So, sip on and let your worries drift away. One lap at a time.

These special race floats will be making a wave at the Gabriel only from May 5th to the 7th.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

thegabrielmiami

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.