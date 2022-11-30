(WSVN) - Art has many forms and during Miami Art Week, we see everything from music, painting and even fashion, and Fusion Fashion events combine them all.

They’re putting on a two-day event to kick off Art Week called Fusion Art Week at the Hard Rock Hotel this Thursday and Friday.

Fusion Fashion is used to making a splash. After all, they create shows for Miami Swim Week. Now they’re adding Art Week to their list.

David Woods: “This is the first time we’re going to be launching our Art Week experience for blending Hollywood, Broward and Miami. We’re calling it Fusion Art Week.”

And it’s taking over the Hard Rock Hotel.

David Woods: “We’re going to be outside of Daer Dayclub. We’re going to be fusing fashion for Art Week at the highest level … bringing it right there underneath the 400-foot guitar.”

Normally, Art Week is just in Miami, but they wanted to make sure everyone in SoFlo got the chance to check out different artists.

David Woods: “We’re showcasing artists, designers and models from all over and bringing everyone together to Central South Florida.”

You’ll see designs from David Woods’ brand Tony Visions.

David Woods: “We’ll have a lot of street luxury. That’s what my brand does. We have a lot of couture, a lot of art couture. We’ll have about two swimwear brands.”

You’ll also catch some art galleries, too.

David Woods: “We’ll have some amazing artists with full art galleries by Jason Perez. We also have a fusion collective of artists who are going to be live painting jackets.”

For Fusion Fashion events, it’s more than just putting on a good show.

David Woods: “We want people to walk away and feel that experience that they actually emerged into something, leave with some type of inspiration and something that memorable.”

Fusion Art Week starts this Thursday.

