OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Family and loved ones gathered to grieve the life of a man who, authorities said, died after riding a roller coaster at Universal Orlando’s newest theme park.

Loved ones came together on Friday to remember Kevin Rodriguez Zavala.

Investigators said the 32-year-old died following an incident on the Stardust Racers roller coaster at Epic Universe, Sept. 17.

His family continues to demand answers as to how it all happened.

“I heard from other people that he was hitting his head, back and forth, so my question is how – what happened to him?” said the victim’s father, Carlos Rodriguez Zavala.

Stardust Racers opened in May and can hit heights up to 133 feet and speeds up to 62 miles per hour.

Kevin’s loved ones said he was born with spinal cord atrophy and used a wheelchair.

Authorities said he became unresponsive while riding the roller coaster. First responders rushed to his aid soon after.

“He is not breathing and CPR’s in progress,” said a paramedic with Orange County Fire Rescue in radio transmissions.

The medical examiner determined Kevin died “of multiple blunt impact injuries.”

There is currently a statewide investigation into Stardust Racers.

In a memo sent to staff, Karen Irwin, the president of Universal Orlando Resort, said an internal review found that “…The ride systems functioned as intended,” that the “equipment was intact,” and park employees “followed procedures.”

The company said in an earlier statement, “We are devastated by this event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest’s loved ones.”

“It feels like a nightmare. I’m still waiting to wake up,” said Lisa Cruz Rodriguez, Kevin’s sister.

Days later, a new lawsuit was filed against Universal Orlando Resort over claims a different rider sustained injuries on Stardust Racers.

According to the filing, attorneys claim that when their client, a 49-year-old woman, was on the ride earlier this year, her “head shook violently and slammed into her seat’s headrest,” causing her to “sustain permanent injuries.’

As of Saturday morning, Universal has not responded to that lawsuit, and the ride remains closed.

The Rodriguez Zavala family’s attorney said they’re seeking the release of “maintenance logs, inspection records, ride data, and video footage” from the ride in order to “understand the circumstances surrounding [Kevin’s] death.”

