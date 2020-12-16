Frudeco Bakery in Miami turns every cake into a work of art

Birthdays and holidays Smokey Robinson can’t pronounce haven’t been quite the same this year.

But you can still have your cake and eat it too, because a local bakery is creating desserts that make any occasion extra special.

These cakes take the cake!

Frudeco Bakery in Miami makes cakes you’ve gotta see to believe. Different shapes, letters, numbers — they look less like desserts and more like pieces of art.

Yarden Weiss: “We try to make something very special, very different to bring our love, our art to others.”

Take a peek behind the curtain. It looks like Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory back here.

Veruca Salt (from “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”): “I want it nowww!”

Patience, Veruca. A lot of work goes into making this edible artwork.

Yarden Weiss: “It’s something that we make with a lot of love, with a lot of patience. Every ingredient for me, it’s very important.”

There are three creation stations: one to make the crispy almond dough, which is the base of the cakes, one to make the cream and one to make the toppings, like macarons and meringues.

Yarden Weiss: “We put a lot of things in the cake, the best ingredients that we have.”

How about different fruits, or cookies, chocolates and Kit Kat pieces? Throw it all on there!

The finished products look absolutely stunning, but do they taste as good as they look?

Karie Luong: “They’re gorgeous, and they taste just as yummy.”

Edith Vargas: “Every time you get a new cake, it’s better, so you try the first time, you try it again and again and again. It’s always better and better and better.”

Looking for a holiday cake? Frudeco made us our very own Christmas tree, complete with a Deco Drive tree topper!

Yarden Weiss: “It’s made of cookie, the same cookie as the dough, and we write with white chocolates.”

These cakes can also be gifts all on their own! A special treat for your special someone.

Chelsea Roberts: “It’s my mom’s birthday, her 40th birthday, so we got her a cake in the form of her name, which is Patricia. We’re super excited. It came out perfect. It’s beautiful.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Frudeco Bakery

8212 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33138

786-569-4450

www.frudeco.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.