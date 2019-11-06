‘Frozen 2’ soundtrack to feature Panic! at the Disco and more

"Frozen 2" will feature some very interesting music choices. Panic! At the Disco will perform "Into the Unknown," one of the new songs from composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, while the credits roll at the end of the film.

(CNN) — “Frozen 2” will feature some very interesting music choices.

Panic! At the Disco will perform “Into the Unknown,” one of the new songs from composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, while the credits roll at the end of the film.

In the sequel, Idina Menzel sings the song within the movie.

Demi Lovato had covered “Let It Go” on the end-credits to the first “Frozen” movie.

Other artists on the soundtrack include Kacey Musgraves singing “All is Found” and Weezer singing “Lost in the Woods.” Additional songs include titles, “Some Things Never Change,” “When I Am Older,” and “Show Yourself.”

The sequel’s soundtrack will be released on Nov. 15.

Disney has also released new footage from the movie Menzel’s Elsa, Kristen Bell’s Anna, Jonathan Groff’s Kristoff, and Josh Gad’s Olaf.

In the sequel, Elsa is drawn to her past, wondering where her ice powers come from.

“Frozen 2” will premiere in theaters on Nov. 22

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.