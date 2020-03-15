Frost Science Museum, PAMM to temporarily close amid coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science and Pérez Art Museum Miami are closing their doors due to coronavirus concerns.

The museums announced on Saturday that they will be temporarily suspending public admission until further notice, starting Monday.

(1/2) The health and safety of our visitors, members, staff and volunteers is our top priority. As a preemptive measure, Frost Science, along @pamm will temporarily suspend public admission to the museums starting Monday, March 16, until further notice… https://t.co/xejbBF95vL — Frost Science (@FrostScience) March 14, 2020

After consulting with public health experts and monitoring Miami-Dade County and City of Miami directives, Pérez Art Museum Miami and @verde restaurant and bar, along with @frostscience, will temporarily close to the public starting Monday, March 16.https://t.co/qWdd8qHf7h — Pérez Art Museum Miami (@pamm) March 14, 2020

Officials said staff will continue to work on and off-site to care for the facilities and the animals at Frost.

A custodial crew will regularly clean and disinfect the museum.

