Frost Science Museum, PAMM to temporarily close amid coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science and Pérez Art Museum Miami are closing their doors due to coronavirus concerns.
The museums announced on Saturday that they will be temporarily suspending public admission until further notice, starting Monday.
Officials said staff will continue to work on and off-site to care for the facilities and the animals at Frost.
A custodial crew will regularly clean and disinfect the museum.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.