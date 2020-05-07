Frost Museum of Science celebrates 3-year anniversary livestreaming their animals

Science is never an easy class in school, but it’s an important one! So, even though the Frost Museum of Science is technically closed, they’re still teaching us a thing or two. Professor Alex Miranda is live at the museum to explain.

Frost Science’s three year anniversary is this Friday, and they didn’t expect to be celebrating like this, empty and alone, but there’s still a way that you can get wild with the residents who live up there, even if it’s from your living room.

Aren’t we all appreciating nature a little bit more lately?

We can’t really go out and experience much of it right now, but the Frost Science Museum in downtown Miami still wants to share their bit of paradise with you.

Andy Dehart, Frost Museum of Science: “This view is really what brought me into Miami. It’s a special day. It’s gorgeous weather today. It’s kinda hard to really understand what’s going on in the world outside.”

The doors here are closed during social distancing.

Andy Dehart: “We have 13,000 animals here at Frost Science, so we needed to take care of them on a day-to-day basis. Our job doesn’t change whether guests come or whether they don’t.”

But, their Gulf Stream livestream is up and running on their website for free.

Andy Dehart: “We’ve actually gotten feedback that it’s the first thing some people check on in the morning, set their tone for their day.”

Streaming everything from turtles to hammerhead sharks and devil rays.

Andy Dehart: “So, they got these really cool things that look like horns on top of their head. When it’s feeding time, those horns unfold to become a big funnel, basically funneling all that food into their mouth, and then, they lick it off their gills.”

Oh, this is getting good!

And after you get your fill of that, the folks at Frost want you to conduct some science experiments of your own.

Andy Dehart: “So, we’re not talking about making aspirin or things that explode. These are all very age appropriate activities for families to do at home.”

You’ll find those DIY activities on their website as well, but on their social media channels, the staff are keeping you up-to-date on residents such as Lucille, an Eastern Screech Owl.

Lara Bracci, Frost Museum of Science: “She’s very talkative, as you can tell.”

This diva is the biggest draw on their Instagram.

Lara Bracci: “Such a star, everyone loves her. She’s a fan favorite.”

But, Lucy tells me she refuses to open a Tik Tok, and besides, adorable animals are always good for our mental health.

Andy Dehart: “Blood pressure drops, people get an ease of tension, loss of anxiety. Even if it’s virtual, we know that has a very calming effect.”

I definitely agree! I feel very calm today just after being up there.

They also have this weekly webinar series they host on Facebook Live every Wednesday at 2 p.m., where they talk conservation with experts.

