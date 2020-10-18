Frost Art Museum exhibit marks 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote in US

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University’s Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum is celebrating a century of voting rights for women.

2020 marks the 100-year anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. To celebrate the passage of the 19th Amendment, the museum has put together the exhibit “House to House: Women, Politics, and Place.”

The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was also memorialized in the exhibit.

“She was a woman who fought for rights across the board, and we mourn her passing,” said Dr. Jordana Pomeroy, the museum’s director. “This exhibition is in some ways a great testimonial to her, as well as other men and women who have fought the good fight.”

The exhibit will be open to the public until January.

